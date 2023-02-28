Billions Season 7 Will See The Return Of Damian Lewis To The Showtime Series

After five seasons of playing the ultra-cocky self-made billionaire, Damian Lewis exited the show in 2021 after losing his wife, actor Helen McCrory, who died from cancer at age 52 that same year. Showrunner Brian Koppelman later explained to Entertainment Weekly that Lewis had been discussing his departure for some time "for a variety of reasons," ultimately citing a desire to spend more time with his family, without having to travel abroad for work outside of England.

But Koppelman also hinted that Axel's exit didn't necessarily mean he would never return: "The goodbyes on 'Billions' and the hellos on 'Billions' are never permanent; nothing is etched in stone." In the universe of the show, Axelrod moved to Switzerland to evade federal charges, but at the cost of everything that once defined him: his company had dissolved, his assets were frozen, and his money was in the hands of Feds. He even lost his chance to be with Wendy, who turned down life on the run. Since Axel has never been one to back down from a fight, it's not exactly a shock to hear that he'll be returning for all he left behind. The season synopsis reads:

In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.

"Billions" also stars Toney Goins, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, and Daniel Breaker. Currently in production in New York City, "Billions" is expected to return later this year. No official release date has been announced, but when the show does return, it will air on Showtime and be available to stream on Paramount+.