Succession Won't 'Overstay Its Welcome, Like Billions,' According To Brian Cox

Whoa, hey, let's not get ahead of ourselves, Brian Cox! What's so bad about seven seasons of the Roys living out their own Shakespearean tragedy? I'm hard-pressed to believe we will ever arrive at a point where the Roy family won't be astronomical levels of dysfunctional, so there will always be more stories to tell about the chaos of their lives. But yes logically, it makes sense for "Succession" to be nearing its end. This is always the dilemma of good TV: in some ways, you never want it to end, but if it doesn't, then the possibility of overstaying its welcome could become a painful reality.

And of course, it means something that even the people on the inside, who love their jobs and characters, understand the importance of that intentional conclusion. In the same interview, Cox says, "getting a ['Succession'] script is like getting gold," but he also puts his foot down about the show ending soon. Cox goes on to discuss his love of playing Logan Roy, the delightfully entertaining patriarch of the family who founded everything that the younger Roys are determined to inherit for themselves. This is a core part of the character that makes him so interesting for Cox to inhabit:

"What I love about Logan, he's self-made. Unlike all those other guys, Trump, Murdoch, Conrad Black, he did it all himself."

But this is also the tragic paradox of Logan's existence: he spent the first three seasons searching for a successor amongst his children, but resents all of them because he gave them riches, privilege, and access — things he fought to attain for himself. They've never actually worked for anything of their own because he made it so they wouldn't have to. Because of that, none of them are enough like him to deserve his company.