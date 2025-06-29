The 15 Best Prison Movies Of All Time, Ranked

People have an innate desire for freedom of movement. We don't like being stuck anywhere that we're not allowed to leave — just look at how antsy people get after a plane has landed but isn't done taxiing to the gate yet. That's a huge part of what makes prison movies so compelling for audiences, watching characters put in a position that is inherently uncomfortable for us. And this is without even touching upon the high drama that necessarily accompanies these types of films, considering what must have happened to land our protagonists in this situation.

Because of this, prison films often present a challenge for their writers — they must make audiences empathize with their characters who have been convicted of terrible crimes, many of which they committed. But in emotionally connecting with these characters, we're able to see their humanity and not just their misdeeds. It's no wonder that so many prison films rank highly among viewers, and the ones on this list represent the very best of the best.