The 15 Best Prison Escape Movies, Ranked

Billy Hayes is caught leaving Turkey with drugs taped to his body, and it's a choice he might not live to regret. He's arrested, convicted, and thrown into prison, an already dangerous place made worse by his presence as a foreigner.

As with the Eastwood film above, "Midnight Express" is also based on a true story, but this is a far more harrowing experience. Beatings, poor conditions, and attempted assaults become the norm, and the toll they take on Billy becomes difficult for even viewers to endure. The physical pain is surpassed by the mental trauma making for a draining, heart-wrenching, and ultimately rewarding film. The escape sequence here becomes more about Billy seizing an opportunity than developing an intricate plan, but it's no less effective for its bluntness.

It's worth noting that the film faced strong accusations of racism from both critics and even the real Billy Hayes for its universal depiction of Turks as villains. It's an understandable take, but in addition to featuring some non-Turks as human monsters too, the late Alan Parker and his lead actor both work to craft a protagonist who's far from likable. Hayes is, in his own way, a bad guy whose actions and choices serve to worsen his situation, but that's where the human spirit and our feelings of empathy crack through.