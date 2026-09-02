Harrison Ford's Sci-Fi Box Office Flop Based On A Beloved Book Is Streaming On Prime Video

Many sci-fi movies that earn awful reviews are still worth watching. Can the same be said for 2013's "Ender's Game?" Yeah... maybe. In fairness, the film's reviews weren't exactly "awful," just not all that great. Its box office performance, however, was pretty rough. Sure, it made more than its budget, but only barely, which, if you know anything about how the box office actually works, means "Ender's Game" lost distributor Summit Entertainment and production company OddLot a pretty penny. Now, you can revisit this Harrison Ford-led flop on Prime Video and decide for yourself whether it deserved such a fate.

A sci-fi actioner featuring Harrison Ford, Ben Kingsley, Viola Davis, and Hailee Steinfeld sounds worth a watch. Unfortunately, "Ender's Game" flopped despite its stacked cast, somehow squandering much of that talent in what Anthony Lane of The New Yorker described as a film that's "hard to comprehend and even harder to endure."

Alongside the aforementioned stars, "Ender's Game" is led by Asa Butterfield, who plays a gifted youngster training to repel a future alien invasion. It was written and directed by Gavin Hood, who based his script on Orson Scott Card's 1985 novel of the same name. Hood had directed some critically-acclaimed films by the time he came to "Ender's Game," including his 2005 crime drama "Tsotsi." His Hollywood career didn't necessarily yield a similar critical response, with 2007's "Rendition" and 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" drawing mixed reactions.

Still, at least "X-Men Origins" made a decent profit. With "Ender's Game," Hood no doubt hoped to secure his first American hit that also garnered solid reviews. Sadly, neither came to pass.