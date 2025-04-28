Harrison Ford Believes This 2002 Flop Is One Of His Most Underrated Movies

Harrison Ford is 82 and has been enjoying somewhat of a renaissance of late. 2023 became the year of Ford giving a crap again after the early 2000s and 2010s seemed to be something of a slog for the veteran star. Not only did he appear to be going through the motions in a lot of his movies, he also became one of Hollywood's most notorious grumps, rivaling Ridley Scott for the most amusingly irascible man in the industry.

But that has changed in recent years. "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" might have been a massive flop, but none of that was down to Ford, who in stark contrast to his performance in 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," seemed to truly care about delivering a heartfelt Indy portrayal. Ford also started pushing his boundaries with roles in "Yellowstone" spin-off "1923" and Apple TV+'s "Shrinking," both of which have been very well received and showcase their star at his best. Meanwhile, the actor can still be curmudgeonly in interviews, but he seems to have more of a sense of humor about it all these days.

It was a long road to get to this point. Ford has endured some truly abject low points in his long career and the early 2000s are one such example. After trying to transition out of his action persona in the '90s and struggling, Ford continued his effort to convince everybody he was the great actor we all know him as today. 2000's "What Lies Beneath" was somewhat of a success, but 1999's "Random Hearts" and 2002's "Hollywood Homicide" didn't do much for his career. It didn't help that, in between those two ill-advised projects, Ford starred in "K-19: The Widowmaker," Kathryn Bigelow's semi-historical retelling of a Soviet submarine and the narrowly averted meltdown in its reactor. The film flopped at the box office. But that doesn't bother Ford, who is proud of his work in the movie.

