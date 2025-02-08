The Heartwarming Reason Why Harrison Ford Doesn't Care Indiana Jones 5 Flopped

Ford's answer on the movie feels commendable because, well, not every Hollywood actor has responded to a box office flop with that level of grace. With "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," for instance, Ford's co-star Shia LaBeouf responded to the movie's poor critical reception by publicly complaining about director Steven Spielberg. He later apologized, but the damage was already done. Ford's decision to stand by his work, and not throw anyone involved under the bus for the movie's failure, is perhaps the classiest way for an actor to respond in this situation.

Hearing Ford standing up for "Dial of Destiny" also feels nice because there are still plenty of Indy fans who loved it. While few fans would put it in the same ranks as "Raiders of the Lost Ark" or "The Last Crusade," many think the movie deserved more love than it got. It was a fun adventure story that served as a perfectly fine, if bittersweet, final note for the iconic character. The fact that Ford himself clearly still loves Indy and wanted to do the character justice doesn't hurt it either.

Indy's dynamic with Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena Shaw was also entertaining, even if the internet at large seemed to disagree. Personally, I thought they had a great rapport, and at the very least, she was a major step up from past co-leads like sullen Mutt Williams or trodden-upon Willie Scott.

"Dial of Destiny" may not have been the billion-dollar box office hit fans were hoping for, but as far as big franchise finales go, it sure could've been a lot worse.