Kate Capshaw Had Zero Interest In Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom

Kate Capshaw's expatriate nightclub singer Wilhelmina "Willie" Scott is the red-headed stepchild among "Indiana Jones" heroines, but it's through no fault of Capshaw's. The actor spends most of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" yelling at Harrison Ford's globe-trotting archaeologist as he puts her life in imminent danger, time and time again. There's only so much anyone can do with a role like that.

Speaking about the making of "Temple of Doom" to Empire Magazine in 2008, Capshaw admitted she wasn't even interested in doing the movie when director Steven Spielberg and co-writer/producer George Lucas first approached her. "I think George and Steven had been looking for 'the girl' — by the way, even while we made the movie they always referred to her as 'the girl' — and the casting director suggested me because I had just come out to Los Angeles and there is always heat surrounding the new girl," said Capshaw.

Indeed, as /Film's Joshua Meyer recently noted in his explanation of why "The Last Crusade" is the greatest Indiana Jones film (he's right and he should say it), the women in the Indiana Jones films have always been a good representation of "where George Lucas and Steven Spielberg were at in their personal development." In the case of Willie (as Lucas mentioned in the same Empire article), Lucas has only just gotten divorced and Spielberg had recently been through a tough breakup, which showed in her characterization.