How Shia LaBeouf Destroyed His Relationship With Steven Spielberg

Actor Shia LaBeouf has fallen far from his 2000s heyday, mainly due to a series of abuse allegations and arrests for harassment, disorderly conduct and battery. LaBeouf has spent the past few years attempting to rehabilitate his image, including a 2-hour-long interview on Jon Bernthal's podcast in 2022 where he talked about his path to sobriety and his many regrets.

LaBeouf has also apologized for a more trivial offense: his trash-talking of director Steven Spielberg in the aftermath of "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." The 2008 film, which had originally promised to revive the franchise and maybe even set up LaBeouf's character as the Indiana Jones of the new generation, was a critical disappointment, and LaBeouf didn't handled it well at the time.

"You get there, and you realize you're not meeting the Spielberg you dream of," LaBeouf said in a 2016 interview. "You're meeting a different Spielberg, who is in a different stage in his career. He's less a director than he is a f**king company." Two months later, LaBeouf apologized for the remarks, saying, "I f**k up sometimes ... I probably could've gone lighter on Spielberg, that was probably something I should've backed off of."

A lot of LaBeouf's comments towards the director seem the result of him talking too bluntly about his personal issues without consideration for how he's dragging others into it. "The actor's job is to make it come alive and make it work," he said about "Crystal Skull" in a 2010 interview. "And I couldn't do it. So that's my fault." It seems clear that LaBeouf was mostly just mad at himself for not being able to fully capitalize on his multiple gigs with Spielberg, but he expressed that regret in the least productive way possible.