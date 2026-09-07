One Marvel Hero Who Was Set Up For A Major Role In The MCU Isn't Coming Back

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The Multiverse Saga has been an up and down ride for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There've been moments of resounding success, such as "Deadpool & Wolverine" or "Spider-Man: No Way Home." But there've also been unexpected low points, where films that were presumed hits failed to deliver. And no movie embodies that more than 2021's "Eternals," which /Film declared an ambitious but uneven cosmic epic upon its debut. So, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that at least one character from that film likely won't be returning to the MCU.

Kit Harington played Dane Whitman in director Chloé Zhao's superhero epic. But "Eternals" was supposed to just be an introduction to a larger story for Harington's Black Knight, the character Dane becomes in the pages of Marvel Comics. In a recent interview with MovieWeb, the former "Game of Thrones" star made it clear that while he would love to see that transformation happen, there are currently no plans for it ... at least, not that he's aware of. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I'd love to. I don't think there's any plan to. I hate to break it to you. [...] I think he's a wicked character. There's a part of him, that whole Ebony Blade stuff, where the more he kills, the worse he gets, the more addicted. I think he's such a great parable of addiction. I think he's someone who starts good and goes bad. But we'll see, I don't know if there's any plan."

Again, this is unfortunately not surprising. "Eternals," aside from earning mixed reviews, made barely more than $400 million in theaters (a very low sum for Marvel at the time) and sort of foreshadowed the MCU's subsequent fall from grace at the box office. It was an unfortunate misfire.