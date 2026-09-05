Alan Hale Jr. Guest-Starred In A '60s Fantasy Series Featuring A Future Oscar Winner

Like so many character actors of his era, Alan Hale Jr. spent much of the 1950s and '60s guest starring on classic Western TV shows. But the mid-20th Century didn't just give us a slew of small-screen oaters. It also gave us the fantasy sitcom, or "magi-com" — sitcoms where the "sit" in question involved some sort of fantastical character being introduced into an otherwise normal setting.

It started with the exploits of talking horse "Mister Ed," which gave rise to a host of similar shows including "I Dream of Jeannie," "My Living Doll," and of course "Bewitched." Hale Jr. even guest-starred on America's first fantasy sci-fi sitcom "My Favorite Martian." But that wasn't his only foray into the fantasy sitcom phenomenon. In 1969, three years after "Gilligan's Island" ended on CBS, Hale Jr. returned to the small screen in two episodes of the Sally Field-starring "The Flying Nun."

Field played Elsie Ethrington/Sister Bertrille, a member of a Puerto Rico-based nun community who could take to the skies via a magic cornette. The show seems charmingly absurd today. But this was the era of the magi-com, and a flying nun was one of the least ridiculous characters to come out of it. What's more, Field later went on to win two Academy Awards, adding some retrospective prestige to her late-'60s fantasy sitcom.