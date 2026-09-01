How To Watch Kristen Stewart's The Wrong Girls At Home
Are you a fan of stoner duo comedies? Did you know that the latest entry in this evergreen subgenre, "The Wrong Girls," opened in theaters on August 14? Distributed by NEON, the movie seems to have suffered a similar fate as the many other original films given theatrical releases this August, which is to say that it's been slaughtered by "Spider-Man." The likes of "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma," "The End of Oak Street," "The Rivals of Amziah King," and "The Dog Stars" have all struggled against the mighty weight of "Brand New Day," as most multiplex screens and showtimes favor that film, not to mention the still-going-strong "The Odyssey," which recently passed the billion mark and is still counting.
So, while it's a shame that more idiosyncratic non-blockbusters are getting buried by happenstance (and it's an even bigger shame that comedies are struggling to make a comeback theatrically), there's a silver lining to the news that "The Wrong Girls" is now available to watch at home (read our review here). Which is that, if you're the type to partake in a little recreational substance use (ahem), then you can now do so comfortably while you watch the film.
The movie, written and directed by Dylan Meyer, is available to rent or buy on digital platforms beginning September 1. As the press release announcing the film's home availability details, the digital release comes with its own set of bonus features, including a commentary track with Meyer and stars Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat. For those of you, like me, who enjoy actually owning the movies we buy, we have longer to wait: the movie doesn't release on Blu-Ray until December 8. That said, "The Wrong Girls" is a super fun and frequently hilarious watch, whichever format you choose.
The Wrong Girls is a classic stoner duo comedy with a unique perspective
Ever since Cheech and Chong went "Up in Smoke" in 1978, the stoner buddy comedy has been a perennial cinematic feature. While the subgenre can apply to everything from a studio rom-com ("Knocked Up") to neo-noir ("The Big Lebowski"), most of the classic stoner buddy comedies involve a pair of blazed pals getting into an increasingly wild series of shenanigans. "The Wrong Girls" belongs to the latter tradition, following Frankie (Kristen Stewart) and Molly (Alia Shawkat) as they accidentally stumble onto (and take) an experimental substance, leading to an adventure that features secret government agents, mistaken identities, and talking cats. Dylan Meyer was apparently inspired by her own personal experiences hanging with her best friend, yet the film also evokes other kooky, offbeat indie comedies like "Repo Man," "Dick," and "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" in the way Frankie and Molly find themselves facing outrageous stakes while just trying to catch a vibe.
The fact that the movie features two slacker women instead of guys is enough to make it stand apart from the pack, as it's something that isn't done all that often. In fact, the most recent analogue, as pointed out by Ben Pearson and Ethan Anderton on the Slashfilm Weekly podcast, was last year's underseen "One of Them Days." As with so many duo movies, the film works because of Stewart and Shawkat's chemistry together, as well as their being part of a fun ensemble cast that includes Tony Hale, Kate McKinnon, LaKeith Stanfield, and others.
Although "The Wrong Girls" is best experienced with an appreciative crowd (and is still playing in some theaters as of this writing!), it's also a fun home watch. Invite some buds over (literal or figurative), and give it a look!