How To Watch Kristen Stewart's The Wrong Girls At Home

Ever since Cheech and Chong went "Up in Smoke" in 1978, the stoner buddy comedy has been a perennial cinematic feature. While the subgenre can apply to everything from a studio rom-com ("Knocked Up") to neo-noir ("The Big Lebowski"), most of the classic stoner buddy comedies involve a pair of blazed pals getting into an increasingly wild series of shenanigans. "The Wrong Girls" belongs to the latter tradition, following Frankie (Kristen Stewart) and Molly (Alia Shawkat) as they accidentally stumble onto (and take) an experimental substance, leading to an adventure that features secret government agents, mistaken identities, and talking cats. Dylan Meyer was apparently inspired by her own personal experiences hanging with her best friend, yet the film also evokes other kooky, offbeat indie comedies like "Repo Man," "Dick," and "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" in the way Frankie and Molly find themselves facing outrageous stakes while just trying to catch a vibe.

The fact that the movie features two slacker women instead of guys is enough to make it stand apart from the pack, as it's something that isn't done all that often. In fact, the most recent analogue, as pointed out by Ben Pearson and Ethan Anderton on the Slashfilm Weekly podcast, was last year's underseen "One of Them Days." As with so many duo movies, the film works because of Stewart and Shawkat's chemistry together, as well as their being part of a fun ensemble cast that includes Tony Hale, Kate McKinnon, LaKeith Stanfield, and others.

Although "The Wrong Girls" is best experienced with an appreciative crowd (and is still playing in some theaters as of this writing!), it's also a fun home watch. Invite some buds over (literal or figurative), and give it a look!