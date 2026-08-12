The Wrong Girls Review: Kristen Stewart And Alia Shawkat Star In An Enjoyably Silly Comedy
The stoner comedy feels antiquated at this point, because marijuana has been legalized in most locations (as it should be). This gives "The Wrong Girls," Dylan Meyer's delightfully absurd new film, an almost retro feel — even though it's definitely not a period piece. Instead, "The Wrong Girls" is a celebration of getting high, eating snacks, chilling with your best friend in the whole world, and getting mixed up in a deadly conspiracy involving experimental psychedelic drugs.
A hang-out movie with occasional shoot-outs, "The Wrong Girls" feels shaggy and low-key in all the right ways. I watched this movie sober and had a pretty good time, but I have a feeling that if I rewatched it under the influence of a substance or two I might proclaim it to be one of the best movies ever. Then again, most movies end up seeming like full-blown masterpieces if you watch them stoned.
The titular "Wrong Girls" are Frankie (Kristen Stewart) and Molly (Alia Shawkat), two BFFs in Los Angeles who share an apartment, smoke weed from elaborate bongs, and drift through life in a rather blissful manner. We learn some details about their greater ambitions: Frankie used to attend Stanford until she had a breakdown, and Molly dreams of becoming a chef. But mostly, the pair are content to watch nature documentaries and take it easy. But inevitable trouble soon harshes the buzz.
The Wrong Girls is a cozy comedy
The girls are late on rent and running out of money. Their favorite buffet joint is closing. They're low on weed. And Josh (Zack Fox), Molly's boyfriend (whom Frankie loathes for no good reason other than jealousy) has asked Molly to move in with him — an offer Molly doesn't immediately shoot down, implying she's considering it and possibly leaving Frankie behind (although her first question after Josh makes the offer is, "What about Frankie?").
Writer-director Meyer and Stewart and Shawkat do a great job establishing the overall vibe of the film from the jump, creating a laid-back, low-effort energy that feels downright cozy. Not all of the jokes land, especially in the early portion of the film, but Stewart and Shawkat have such charming chemistry that it makes everything feel as comfortable as a old, food-stained sweatshirt you throw on when you want to lounge around on the couch all day.
Of course, since this a movie, some sort of conflict needs to arise. A case of mistaken identity leads Frankie to end up with a suitcase full of mysterious psychedelic drugs, and, desperate for money, the girls decide to sell the drugs for quick cash. Not wanting to be negligent, Frankie suggests they sample the psychedelics first to make sure they're safe. The liquid drugs are indeed very experimental, and Frankie and Molly soon find they're able to communicate telepathically with each other — and their cats, voiced by Seth Rogen and Kumail Nanjiani. The film eventually gets around to explaining why the drugs are giving the duo special powers, and the reasoning is appropriately silly while also seeming just the slightest bit plausible. Sort of.
The Wrong Girls could be a bit funnier, but it still wins you over in the end
Set mostly over the course of one long night, "The Wrong Girls" has Frankie and Molly running into various characters as they hustle from one spot to the next. There's a gun-toting mercenary (LaKeith Stanfield) trying to help them. There's a wacky scientist (Kate McKinnon) who knows the truth behind the drugs. There's a horde of Dutch henchmen who all dress exactly the same trying to hunt them down. There's a rich snob (Shawkat's former "Arrested Development" co-star Tony Hale) throwing a party. None of these characters are as memorable as they should be, although Stanfield is such a charismatic actor that he makes the most of what he's given and McKinnon garners a few minor chuckles with her usual oddball schtick.
Still, "The Wrong Girls" probably would distinguish itself more if Meyer's script attempted to make the ensemble a bit more distinct. Thankfully, "The Wrong Girls" stays afloat on the strength of Stewart (one of the most interesting actors working today) and Shawkat's performances, aided by funny commentary from those talking cats. I'll confess that I thought the gimmick ("Talking cats voiced by famous funny guys!") would wear thin quickly, but the reverse happens: it grows increasingly funnier as the film moves along.
I doubt "The Wrong Girls" will rekindle an urge for more stoner comedies, and the film itself isn't exactly trying to do anything new with the formula. Probably because it doesn't have to. Sometimes it's just enough to watch two best friends smoke an absurd number of joints, get into trouble, proclaim their undying love for each other, and sing Celine Dion songs.
/Film Rating: 6.5 out of 10
"The Wrong Girls" opens in theaters on August 14, 2026.