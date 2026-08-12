The Wrong Girls Review: Kristen Stewart And Alia Shawkat Star In An Enjoyably Silly Comedy

The stoner comedy feels antiquated at this point, because marijuana has been legalized in most locations (as it should be). This gives "The Wrong Girls," Dylan Meyer's delightfully absurd new film, an almost retro feel — even though it's definitely not a period piece. Instead, "The Wrong Girls" is a celebration of getting high, eating snacks, chilling with your best friend in the whole world, and getting mixed up in a deadly conspiracy involving experimental psychedelic drugs.

A hang-out movie with occasional shoot-outs, "The Wrong Girls" feels shaggy and low-key in all the right ways. I watched this movie sober and had a pretty good time, but I have a feeling that if I rewatched it under the influence of a substance or two I might proclaim it to be one of the best movies ever. Then again, most movies end up seeming like full-blown masterpieces if you watch them stoned.

The titular "Wrong Girls" are Frankie (Kristen Stewart) and Molly (Alia Shawkat), two BFFs in Los Angeles who share an apartment, smoke weed from elaborate bongs, and drift through life in a rather blissful manner. We learn some details about their greater ambitions: Frankie used to attend Stanford until she had a breakdown, and Molly dreams of becoming a chef. But mostly, the pair are content to watch nature documentaries and take it easy. But inevitable trouble soon harshes the buzz.