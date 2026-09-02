5 Forgotten '70s Sitcoms That Still Hold Up Today

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The 1970s were a golden age of television, especially when it came to sitcoms. This is the decade that gave us "All in the Family," "The Carol Burnett Show," "The Jeffersons," and even "Sesame Street." Many of the building blocks for how sitcoms are structured today can be found in shows from this decade. And, thanks to syndication in programming blocks like Nick at Nite or nostalgia channels like MeTV (not to mention the classic channels on PlutoTV and Tubi), many of the all-time great shows are readily available for today's audiences to experience them for the first time.

But what of the forgotten sitcoms that are still worth tracking down? That's what we're here to celebrate today. Many of these shows are difficult to find (through legal channels), and are therefore at risk of being lost to time. Not just vital pieces of television history, many of these shows were so ahead of their time that they'd fit right at home in today's TV landscape. Without further ado, here are five forgotten sitcoms from the 1970s that still hold up today.