This '70s Sitcom That Was Ahead Of Its Time Had Warnings Before Each Episode

In 1975, Norman Lear was riding high, having created a string of successful sitcoms including "All in the Family," "Sanford and Son," "Maude," "Good Times," and "The Jeffersons." The latter debuted in 75 and ran for 11 seasons. Lear's other show of 1975, "Hot l Baltimore," however, lasted one season, even with the benefit of an opening title card warning of the raunch therein.

The title "Hot l Baltimore" doesn't make much sense without the visual it's taken from: a neon sign for the Hotel Baltimore with a burned-out "e." This sitcom was adapted from the 1973 Off-Broadway play "The Hot l Baltimore" by Lanford Wilson (which was still playing when the show debuted). Lear's TV version was surprisingly progressive and mature for a sitcom at the time, even if it was never going to be one of the best shows of the 1970s. Sure, his "All in the Family" had pushed boundaries with its focus on the social issues of the day and its loudmouthed yet lovable patriarch, Archie Bunker. But "Hot l Baltimore" broke ground in new ways, becoming the first ABC show to carry a viewer warning.

According to the New York Times, a title card shown before the opening credits advised viewers to exercise caution. "The following program deals with mature subject matter," it read. "Parental judgment and discretion are advised." These were the days before "The Simpsons" transformed the TV landscape with its irreverent satire and depiction of a dysfunctional American family. As such, ABC evidently felt viewers needed priming for the content of "Hot l Baltimore" — though the potential allure of a warning to audiences surely wasn't lost on the network executives. But what exactly happened on this show to require such a thing?