Margaret Atwood's First Ever Movie Adaptation Is An '80s Misfire Worth Revisiting

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Having written some of the best dystopian novels of all time and inspired one of the most well-received premium dramas of the 2010s, these days Margaret Atwood is making cameo appearances in TV shows based on her works. But back in the early 1980s, prior to the publication of 1985's "The Handmaid's Tale," screen adaptations of her work were slightly less high profile.

Take 1981's "Surfacing," an adaptation of the writer's 1972 novel of the same name which was savaged by critics upon its Canadian debut and didn't make it much further than that. Today, however, in the wake of much more successful Atwood adaptations, some viewers argue the film is nowhere near as bad as the contemporaneous reviews made out. Atwood fans will no doubt enjoy the movie either way, but it might just be worth a watch for casual viewers, too.

Atwood's "Surfacing" was her second novel. It follows a woman who returns to her Canadian home on a remote island in Quebec following the disappearance of her father. She then convenes with her boyfriend, Joe, and her friends, married couple Anna and David, in her childhood home to look for clues as to her dad's disappearance and confront her past — which is revealed to be much more traumatic than she initially lets on. As well as interrogating the unnamed narrator's own experiences and themes of disconnection and disassociation, the book also explores Canadian nationalism. The film adaptation, however, seemed uninterested in most of that, and the critics were not happy about it.