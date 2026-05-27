Margaret Atwood's Cameo In The Testaments Season 1 Finale, Explained

Don't make any last-minute confessions if you haven't watched "Secateurs," the Season 1 finale of "The Testaments." Major spoilers follow!

Note: This article contains discussions of child abuse and sexual assault.

"The Testaments," a televised spin-off of "The Handmaid's Tale" based on Canadian author Margaret Atwood's literary sequel released in 2019, just wrapped up its debut season. Naturally, Atwood herself showed up in a small cameo role ... so, who does she play?

Atwood appears very briefly in "Secateurs," the 10th and final episode of this show's first season, as a prison matron who guides Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd, reprising her "Handmaid's Tale" role) to a particular cell in a detention center. Lydia is there to see Becka Grove ("Matilda: The Musical" alum Mattea Conforti), who was arrested at the end of the season's penultimate episode, "Marat Sade," for killing her father Dr. Grove (Randal Edwards) in cold blood. During "Marat Sade," Becka realizes that two of her friends — the show's protagonist Agnes MacKenzie (Chase Infiniti) and Hulda Marie Edwardson (Isolde Ardies) — were assaulted by her father, who works as a dentist in the totalitarian religious realm of Gilead. Using a pair of her mother's gardening shears, which are also called "secateurs," Becca confronts her father in the bath and stabs him to death before she's hauled away by the Gilead police force known as the Eyes.

We knew that Atwood, a professed fan of "The Testaments" who works with showrunner Bruce Miller to bring the story to life, would appear on the series ... but we didn't know how. Yes, Atwood's appearance is very quick, but she's not the only major player to return in the Season 1 finale of "The Testaments."