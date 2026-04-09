Elisabeth Moss' Game-Changing Cameos In The Testaments, Explained

Put down your Plum dress and don't contact any Mayday spies if you haven't watched the first three episodes of "The Testaments." Major spoilers ahead!

"The Testaments," the new Hulu series that just dropped its first three episodes on the streamer today, is — as fans know — a follow-up series to "The Handmaid's Tale," Bruce Miller's adaptation of Margaret Atwood's speculative fiction novel. What fans didn't know is that the protagonist of "The Handmaid's Tale" would pop up in "The Testaments," even though she doesn't appear in the novel (also written by Atwood).

That's right. June Osbourne, the "Handmaid's Tale" heroine played by Elisabeth Moss, is back in action.

We already know, from the end of "The Handmaid's Tale," that the protagonist of "The Testaments," Agnes MacKenzie — played by "One Battle After Another" standout Chase Infiniti — is June's long-lost daughter, as well as her first daughter ... who was born before the totalitarian theocracy of Gilead rose to power and subjugated women. (Gilead is most of North America, though Canada, Atwood's real-life home, is notably separate.) Still, it was a very pleasant surprise to see Moss back on our screens, and according to Miller, he always planned it that way. "From the beginning, I felt like June would end 'The Handmaid's Tale with certain business unfinished,' so if you were going to tap back into Gilead, you would want to know what June was doing," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"You really want those scenes to feel particularly epic," Miller continued. "There's an aspect of superhero to June that we wanted to have in this, because her shadow is over the whole show. She's looming over the whole thing." So, how does June factory into this new story? It's not through Agnes, but a different character: Daisy, played by Lucy Halliday.