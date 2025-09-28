One Battle After Another Should Win One Of Its Less-Famous Actors An Oscar Nomination

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "One Battle After Another."

Don't call it a comeback just yet, but we can safely go out on a limb and suggest that the rapturous praise heaped upon Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" (including by /Film's own Chris Evangelista in his review here) is a fitting button to a year of uncertainty for Warner Bros. For the most part, the studio put its faith (and resources) behind a number of exceedingly risky, but creatively ambitious titles. There's a sense of poetic justice that all of this could potentially reach its crescendo with a genuine awards darling by one of our greatest living filmmakers.

In a cast made up of some of the biggest and most recognizable names around — from Leonardo DiCaprio to Sean Penn to Regina Hall to Benicio del Toro to Teyana Taylor — one up-and-coming talent manages to stand above all the rest. Despite a limited body of work, a relative dearth of actual screen time, and the added challenge of almost exclusively sharing the screen with either DiCaprio or Penn, it's a credit to Chase Infiniti that she steals every one of her scenes as Willa Ferguson. Her spirited, manic, and raw performance will undoubtedly launch her career to great heights. But we're here to say that she deserves proper industry recognition for her star-making turn.

No, Oscar nominations and even record-breaking critical acclaim are hardly the end-all, be-all standards by which we ought to hold actors or movies to — but they certainly matter, particularly for one like "One Battle After Another." While it may be unlikely for such an expensive proposition to break even (let alone turn a profit) during its theatrical run, other avenues exist to convince studios that these are movies actually worth making.

Let the campaigning for Chase Infiniti's Oscar nomination officially begin here and now, folks.