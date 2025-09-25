One Battle After Another Breaks Leonardo DiCaprio's 23-Year Rotten Tomatoes Record

When the first trailer for "One Battle After Another" dropped earlier this year, no one knew what to expect. After all this, this is the first collaboration between Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio, and details about the film's plot were being kept tightly under wraps by Warner Bros. Before this, DiCaprio had teamed up yet again with Martin Scorsese on the award-winning "Killers of the Flower Moon," where he played the villainous Ernest Burkhart with incredible nuance. On the other hand, Anderson had previously wowed everyone with the funny, hypnotic "Licorice Pizza," which is just one of many bangers he's written and helmed ("There Will Be Blood" and "Phantom Thread" being just the tip of the PTA iceberg).

"One Battle After Another" is on the verge of opening in theaters at the time of writing, but the film's unanimously positive reviews have already given us an idea of what to expect. "Fiercely political, darkly funny, and brimming with exciting car chases and deafening shootouts, 'One Battle After Another' is unlike anything Paul Thomas Anderson has made before," as /Film's Chris Evangelista wrote in his own review of the movie, calling it the best film of the year so far. He's not the only one who feels that way, either, as the movie currently holds a remarkable 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 158 reviews.

Turns out, that also makes "One Battle After Another" the highest-rated DiCaprio film on the website as well, which is quite impressive given his long and illustrious career. That record was previously held by the actor's collaboration with Steven Spielberg on 2002's "Catch Me if You Can" (which sports a cool 96%!), itself having been inspired by Frank Abagnale Jr.'s highly-disputed memoir. And while the aggregate score for "One Battle After Another" is subject to change, there's reason to believe that this particular RT record will stand the test of time.