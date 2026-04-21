How Margaret Atwood Feels About Hulu's The Testaments Adaptation

"The Handmaid's Tale" has gotten a sequel in the form of "The Testaments," a new Hulu series starring Chase Infiniti. So, what does Margaret Atwood, who authored the source novels for both shows, think about this new series? Not only does she like it, but she apparently already shot a top-secret cameo.

On Atwood's official website, the Canadian speculative fiction author revealed, months before the series debuted on Hulu on April 8, 2026, that she filmed a cameo. She actually addressed it twice, writing, "I have a cameo in ['The Testaments'], though I can't say as what, except that it's scowly." Elsewhere, she wrote, "I can't tell you what part I am playing — secret! — but it was a pleasure to work with the excellent team, and to watch the [marvelous] Ann Dowd in action as Aunt Lydia, alongside the very talented actresses playing the two young female leads. Can't wait to see the finished episodes!"

"The Testaments," if you're not yet familiar, picks up about four years after the conclusion of "The Handmaid's Tale." The latter show adapted Atwood's famous novel about Gilead, a dystopian version of the U.S. where cisgender women are subjugated and "used," primarily, for housework and breeding. Infiniti stars in "The Testaments" as Agnes, although we saw a younger version of the character, known as Hannah, in "The Handmaid's Tale." Agnes/Hannah is the daughter of June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) but was taken from her when the U.S. became Gilead. In "The Testaments," however, Agnes doesn't know her mother was a Handmaid turned revolutionary, nor is she aware that Gilead newcomer Daisy (Lucy Halliday), presented as a convert to Gilead's strict lifestyle, encountered June in Canada before being brought to Gilead.

So, how faithful is "The Testaments" to Atwood's novel? It's pretty close, except for one thing.