The Handmaid's Tale Series Finale Is A Hot Mess, But Its Final Message Is Worth It

The last season of "The Handmaid's Tale" had explosive deaths and a deadly wedding, but the final episode is slow and impressionistic, rather than the crescendo of a climactic plot. June mostly wanders around the newly liberated Boston, thinking about her past, present, and future — and even an alternate reality where the ladies of Gilead led normal lives singing karaoke to Stevie Nicks' "Landslide." A good chunk of the episode's last ten minutes is just June walking up the stairs of the Waterfords' charred home in slow-motion. By this point in the series, the use of molasses-paced montages and extreme close-ups has lost its poeticness, becoming self-indulgent and bordering on parody.

While the dialogue-heavy callbacks, reunions, and goodbye scenes are meant to reward fans, they feel very forced. Serena begs June for forgiveness; June thanks Aunt Lydia for her final act of heroism in releasing the Handmaids; Emily makes a random reappearance and reveals she's been working for the resistance all along; Luke and June acknowledge that their relationship is irreparable. Every one of these carefully constructed exchanges screams, "THIS IS THE FINAL EPISODE!"

Everything wraps up quickly in a neat little bow, which ironically is exactly why the show creator Bruce Miller told The Hollywood Reporter that a happy ending with June finding her daughter Hannah was never in the cards. The show solely focuses on "June's journey from handmaidness to freedom. The question of how she rebuilds her family felt like a whole other step." It's unsatisfying not to see June reunite with Hannah or to only make a small dent in Gilead's downfall, yet this ending may be the most realistic — and most relevant — given our current political climate. Is hope and happiness the antidote we need right now, or would it feel disingenuous?