The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Gets Its Own Version Of The Red Wedding

Spoilers follow.

The veil of Gilead has been lifted for many characters in season 6 of "The Handmaid's Tale," which will hopefully lead to its downfall. Commander Lawrence is fed up with the weak, power-hungry "religious nutjobs" leading the country. After discovering Handmaids at Jezebel's in episode 3, "Devotion," Aunt Lydia finally realizes that their "sacred duty" was nothing more than a facade for men to get off on manipulating and controlling women. We're still questioning where Serena Joy truly stands; after experiencing freedom in Canada, she's been pulled back into New Bethlehem and is now off in la-la-land with Commander Wharton.

In the episode "Shattered," June realized that all Serena's upcoming nuptials present the perfect opportunity to hatch a new plan, after their mission at Jezebel's was thwarted with devastating results: the women that worked there were killed by firing squad. Weddings seem to be the perfect place to orchestrate the downfall of powerful figures, since so many are in the room at once. In "The Handmaid's Tale," most of the border guards and high Commanders will be gathered together, distracted by all the pomp and circumstance.

This plot does rely on June's constant and sometimes unrealistic back-and-forth missions into Gilead, which starts to dilute its tyrannical terror the more easily she slips in and out. It seems like the series finale will hinge on this ability, so it may be something we have to accept with a bit of suspended disbelief. Even though June's plot armor is wearing thin, there's a sense of poetic justice in her new plan to yet again disguise herself as a Handmaid, and the setup is reminiscent of the biggest deadly wedding in television history.

