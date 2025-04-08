The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Premiere Asks The Show's Ultimate Difficult Question

"The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 premiere, "Train," was very reminiscent of the gut-churning visuals in Darren Aronofsky's "mother!" On the train to Alaska, Serena's true identity is revealed. Instead of taking her into custody, the police are willing to let the rageful female passengers tear Serena (and her baby) apart. The women are rightfully angry at Serena, who played a large role in creating the theocratic society that forced them into grueling labor and sexual abuse. It's a horrifying scene made even more intense by the claustrophobic framing, where the women claw straight into the camera and then smash the window glass. Although June has been frustrated by Serena's aid when she isn't feeling well, she still saves Serena by pushing her off the train.

Serena and June's relationship has been volatile and complex, to say the least. Serena has been easy to hate for all the repulsive things she's done to June: beating her, orchestrating her rape by Fred, forcing June to sleep with Nick in front of her to conceive, and refusing to let June breastfeed Nicole. Most painfully, she has repeatedly dangled June's daughter Hannah in front of her in order to keep June in line.

For most viewers, it was a delight when Serena started being treated like a Handmaid by the Wheelers, who attempted to steal her son Noah. But then the series threw a curveball, having both June and Serena personally squash multiple opportunities to kill one another. June even helps Serena give birth to Noah. June continues to offer compassion for Serena when saving her from the enraged mob. This forces us, as viewers, to consider how we feel about Serena. If June can show her mercy, can we? Most of all, does Serena deserve it?

