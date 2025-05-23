The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Episode 9 Puts An Explosive End To The Love Triangle

Spoilers follow.

What happens when a double agent chooses the wrong side? What if it is someone you love? These are some of the many difficult questions that "The Handmaid's Tale" final season asks. Nick's meteoric rise from a driver to a Commander himself proved handy for June's covert missions throughout the series. But as the showrunners remind us in Elle, "he must have been doing something to contribute to that ascent."

Season 6 has broken the trance of Nick's smoldering presence. Nick wanted to whisk June away to Paris, completely ignoring — and not really caring about — June's mission to liberate Gilead. June's mother and Luke have also been warning her that Nick is a Nazi. The series hammers this message home when we learn that Nick was directly responsible for the Jezebels being lined up and executed by firing squad. At this point, June is sleeping with the very enemy that she is trying to take down.

The showrunners point out that "Nick has had many opportunities to leave and to leave with June. He's been in Canada and he has made the choice time and time again to go back to Gilead and to double down on Gilead." When Nick steps onto the plane to Washington D.C. and refers to the other Commanders as the "winners," he's no longer the wishy-washy figure playing for both sides. He makes his allegiance clear and proves himself just as weak as the other men who need to feel powerful by hurting others.

The plane explosion completely destroys any hubbub about team Luke vs. team Nick. It's the series' way of telling us that under this violently oppressive patriarchy, a good-old-fashioned love triangle and happily ever after is far-fetched. Nick's fate makes us reevaluate if June's ending will even involve romance at all.