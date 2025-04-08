The Handmaid's Tale Season 6's Book Of Mormon Reference Suggests How The Show Will End

This article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6.

The third episode of "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 is titled "Devotion," and we've seen how devotion to religion can become poisonous when Gilead forces women into sexual slavery. But some of the most faithful characters are starting to question their own devotion or the devotion of others. In the previous episode, "Exile," Commander Lawrence barely joins dinner prayers. Serena later demands he gets down on his knees and say his own. He repeats Serena's same prayer from another night, causing her to question what is driving him to create New Bethlehem if it isn't God. He replies that whether it's God or not, he can't prove or disprove it. "And as they wrote in the 'Book of Mormon' musical, that's kind of what God was going for, right?" he dryly jokes. It's always jarring when there's a popular culture reference in "The Handmaid's Tale," reminding us that their version of America was ours before it transformed into a totalitarian nightmare.

Advertisement

The "Book of Mormon" line is from the upbeat jaunt "The All-American Prophet" where Elder Price, a devout Mormon missionary, describes his beliefs. Mormons consider 1800s America as Biblical times, and when Joseph Smith discovers the golden plates, God asks him to just copy them onto regular paper. As Joseph nears his death, he dramatically asks God why he is letting him die without showing people the plates. "They'll have no proof I was telling the truth or not," he sings. This idea of his followers needing to have faith and believe without seeing is "sort of what God is going for." The religious satire by the "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone actually says a lot about what's currently going on with the characters in this show as the vise grip that Gilead has on them slowly loses some of its strength.

Advertisement