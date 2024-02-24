Before South Park, Matt Stone And Trey Parker Almost Made A Children's Show For Fox

The humble beginnings of Matt Stone and Trey Parker's "South Park" are nothing short of inspiring, with two friends crafting a stop-motion short film that would evolve into one of the most popular and longest-running shows in television history. "The Spirit of Christmas" was first released in 1992 (colloquially referred to as "Jesus vs. Frosty") and again in 1994 as a Christmas card (colloquially known as "Jesus vs. Santa" to differentiate) Fox executive Brian Graden had commissioned to send to his friends. Parker and Stone then developed the characters and the mountain town setting into what would become "South Park," and the rest is history.

This timeline certainly makes "South Park" sound like one of those dreamy Hollywood Cinderella stories in which two unknown comedy animators were plucked from obscurity to become billionaires and one award shy of earning EGOT status (I'm serious, they're only missing an Oscar). However, this narrative ignores the countless other projects — both realized and scrapped — that led to Parker and Stone's success. For one, there's "Cannibal! The Musical," a comedy retelling of the real-life story of Alferd Packer and his trip from Utah to Colorado, where five of his fellow travelers died and were found partially eaten. There's also "Orgazmo," their NC-17 superhero sex comedy that was in production around the same time as "South Park" and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival less than a month after "South Park" first aired on Comedy Central.

Parker and Stone have continued to work on controversial, boundary-pushing projects after all these years, but before they found fame with "South Park," there was a very real possibility that the folks behind an animated series that had (and continues to have) parents up in arms about their children watching the show could have become the showrunners of a live-action musical history show for children.