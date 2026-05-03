Margaret Atwood Didn't Hold Back Her Thoughts On The '90s Handmaid's Tale Adaptation

Hulu's adaptation of Margaret Atwood's classic novel "The Handmaid's Tale" ran for six seasons and was a massive success as it expanded Atwood's original story of oppressed women rising up to form a resistance. So what does Atwood think of the film adaptation, which came out in 1990 and was directed by Volker Schlöndorff and written by famed playwright Harold Pinter?

She does not like it.

In a 2018 interview with Variety about the show created by Bruce Miller, Atwood opened up about the main structural issue with the 1990 movie "The Handmaid's Tale," which stars the late Natasha Richardson, Faye Dunaway, Robert Duvall, Aidan Quinn, and Elizabeth McGovern. As she revealed, Schlöndorff removed the voiceover meant to come from the protagonist, Offred (Richardson), whose name is actually pronounced "of Fred" (Duvall's powerful Commander, Fred Waterford, "owns" Offred).

"The 1990 movie, the screenplay was by Harold Pinter, and it included voiceover by the central character. And then the director, being in a minimalist phase, took it out," Atwood said. "I think it would have been better with it in." She continued, "Natasha, who I knew, she expressed to me in rather p*ssed off terms, she had recorded all the voiceover and tailored her performance against it. It was a lot more like we have now, in which you heard Offred thinking from time to time." Atwood is exactly right here, and Offred's voiceover in the novel and the Hulu series, where the character — whose real name is June and is played by Elisabeth Moss — sets an impactful tone.

So what did Atwood think of the acclaimed Hulu series that adapted her most famous book? Thankfully, she liked that a lot better.