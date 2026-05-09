Margaret Atwood's Most Acclaimed Adaptation Is A Miniseries Tucked Away On Netflix

Love "The Testaments" and "The Handmaid's Tale?" Don't sleep on "Alias Grace," a truly excellent miniseries that's based on a lesser-known Margaret Atwood book and lives exclusively on Netflix. What's more, it's the most acclaimed Atwood adaptation yet, with a 99% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. "Biting social commentary and Sarah Gadon's hypnotic performance make 'Alias Grace' a worthy addition to the Margaret Atwood adaptation catalog," to quote RT's critics consensus.

Inspired by a real murder case that shook Atwood's home country of Canada in the 1800s, "Alias Grace" centers on Grace Marks, portrayed by Gadon (one of David Cronenberg's regular collaborators). As the story begins, Grace is accused of a grievous crime — specifically, the murder of her former employer Thomas Kinnear (Paul Gross) and his housekeeper Nancy Montgomery (Oscar-winner Anna Paquin). As a psychiatrist named Simon Jordan (Edward Holcroft) speaks to Gadon to try and determine how, why, or even if she carried out this double murder, we're shown Grace's story from the beginning, including her immigration from Ireland to Canada and everything that followed.

If you liked the Netflix sensation "Adolescence," then you'll definitely get invested in a deliciously dark and gripping show like "Alias Grace." Plus, if you're a fan of writer/director Sarah Polley (who won an Oscar for the adapted script for 2022's "Women Talking" and appeared in a hysterically funny episode of Seth Rogen's comedy series "The Studio" in 2025), you'll love "Alias Grace," because she wrote every episode. And in case I haven't fully sold you on this miniseries, it's also directed by Mary Herron, the filmmaker behind "American Psycho" and "The Notorious Bettie Page." Again, "Alias Grace" is on Netflix now ... and if you're new to adaptations of Atwood's work, you're in luck. She's got a bunch, and they're all really good.