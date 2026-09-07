Lanterns Episode 4 Ending Twist Explained: Who Is The Manhunter?

"Lanterns" is DC's take on "True Detective"-style crime drama, and thus far the big mystery has been the identity of the supposed villain: the Manhunter. Now, however, Episode 4 has finally revealed that Zoe Macon (Poorna Jagannathan) is the Manhunter in question, which upends the narrative we've been told thus far and throws into question who the real bad guys are here.

At the beginning of the show, the main villains of "Lanterns" were said to be the Manhunters, a race of advanced synthetic beings created by the Guardians of the Universe prior to the creation of the Lantern Corps. In the comics, these cosmic police eventually became too focused on punishing those they deemed immoral and eventually rebelled against the Guardians, only for most of the Manhunters to be destroyed. "Lanterns" seems to be following similar lore.

In the show, after the destruction of the Manhunters, a lone survivor was captured by a Lantern known as Abin Sur. But the Manhunter escaped while being transported across the cosmos, causing Abin Sur to crash on Earth and his prisoner to hide in Rushville, Nebraska. Since Episode 2 of the HBO series, we've known that, in the 2016 timeline, Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre's John Stewart are hunting that very Manhunter. The trouble is, these advanced beings can mimic the look of other species, and this particular Manhunter is masquerading as a human. Now, it seems we've finally discovered which human that is. But Zoe has thus far seemed anything but evil, which has us thinking that Paul Ben-Victor's Antaan and his alien crew are the real antagonists of "Lanterns."