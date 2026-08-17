Lanterns Episode 1's Ending Twist Raises All Sorts Of Questions About The DC Universe

Spoilers for the "Lanterns" series premiere ahead.

"Lanterns" didn't waste any time delivering a twist. The series premiere ended with a bombshell when John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) found his former mentor Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) dead. That will no doubt come as a big shock to fans, not only because Chandler's hero is one of the stars of the show but because it raises some major questions about the larger DC Universe.

The DCU kicked off in earnest with James Gunn's charming crowd-pleaser "Superman." But the latest installment in the saga, "Lanterns," is a much more grounded affair informed by some of the best prestige dramas of the last decade — most notably, "True Detective" and "Slow Horses." In the spirit of both series, the "Lanterns" premiere has introduced its central mystery by way of a murder, only this time, it's one of the show's stars.

The new HBO series follows three separate timelines: 1996, 2016, and 2026. In the 2016 timeline, we see Chandler's Jordan training Pierre's Stewart as they head to Rushville, Nebraska, to investigate some strange events in the small town. The bulk of the show looks like it will be set during this timeline, but at the end of Episode 1, we flash forward to 2026 in a scene that looks like something straight out of the excellent "True Detective: Night Country." Stewart once again arrives in a snow-laden Rushville to rendezvous with Sheriff Kerry Kane (Kelly Macdonald) outside a high school football field. This time, he's traveling solo, and when he and Kane venture into the facility, we see why: Hal Jordan is dead.