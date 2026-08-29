Every 2026 Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Maze Ranked

When you have to build 10 new haunted house attractions from scratch every single year, there's always bound to be at least one dud. At Halloween Horror Nights 35, that dud is "Stranger Things 5," which adapts the grand finale of Netflix's massively popular streaming series. While there's nothing wrong with a house that decides to simply retell the events of a known story (more on that soon), that approach requires a sense of flow and cohesion that never gels in this confused house, which is far too static and far too reliant on "hero characters emerge suddenly" scares (shades of the equally underwhelming "Fallout" house from Halloween Horror Nights 34).

Will some fans be happy to simply exist alongside these memorable moments? Maybe. But when other houses at this year's event treat fans of other titles to such immaculate and imaginative concepts, designs, and approaches, everything about the "Stranger Things 5" house feels comparatively cobbled together. Even an ambitious set piece involving Will Byers using his newfound powers on a demogorgon fails to land thanks to HHN's "conga line" approach. Since you're unable to ever fully stand still and watch the action roll out, the beats arrive out of order — if you see them play out at all (I did not).

Fortunately, this is only true swing-and-a-miss at this year's event. Everything else is a substantial step up, even the ninth place house.