Every 2025 Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Maze Ranked

Every horror fan owes it to themselves to make a pilgrimage to Halloween Horror Nights. Every year, the Universal Studios theme parks transform into a celebration of everything spooky and scary, utilizing state-of-the-art technology, brilliant production design, and dedicated actors to immerse visitors in world-class haunted mazes that raise the bar for the entire industry. Combining concepts based on popular existing franchises and wholly original ideas, each line-up has a little something for horror fans of all tastes, from those favoring "scary but not too scary" ("Five Nights at Freddy's") to those hoping to have their buttons pushed hard enough that vomiting starts to feel like a good idea ("Terrifier").

Halloween Horror Nights 34 at Universal Studios Florida at the Universal Orlando Resort offers 10 brand new mazes for the 2025 season, and just about all of them represent the brilliant possibilities of haunted house design as a full-fledged artistic medium (yes, I'm going there, please follow me). While the event also offers exceptional live entertainment, bizarre exclusive food, and interactive "scare zones" that let guests interact with armies of scare actors, the mazes themselves remain the main draw.

And since this is the internet, and we're all dorks here, that leaves us with one thing to do: I'm going to rank every maze at Halloween Horror Nights 34.

(Editorial note: /Film experienced Halloween Horror Nights 34 as invited guests of the Universal Orlando Resort as part of a media event.)