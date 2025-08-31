Universal's Terrifier Maze Does One Thing Halloween Horror Nights Has Never Done Before

The most startling surprise of the past decade of horror cinema has been the ascension of the "Terrifier" series. Sure, writer/director Damien Leone's depraved, unapologetically gory, and transgressive slasher series may have begun as a gift to fringe genre movie fans, who immediately knew that there was something going on with these movies. But one look at the box office charts (not to mention the sheer number of t-shirts, tattoos, and other assorted merchandise) confirms one thing: the cruel supernatural murderer Art the Clown has officially crossed into the mainstream. The only thing more shocking than watching these movies is imagining regular people (and not, you know, weird horror freaks like you and me, dear reader) actually sitting down to watch them.

And when any horror series achieves a certain level of success, there is one inevitability: Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights event will come calling. Anyone who has accused the long-running theme park Halloween event — which celebrates its 34th year in 2025 — of going soft by sometimes embracing lighter fare and building haunted maze experiences around movies like "Beetlejuice"and "Ghostbusters" will eat their words when they experience the "Terrifier" house at the Universal Orlando Resort. They may even promptly puke those words straight up.

It would've been an act of creative dishonesty for any haunt featuring the "Terrifier" name to be anything less than repulsive and morally corrosive. Halloween Horror Nights has stepped up to the task and then some. I cannot even describe most of the imagery and moments in this walkthrough attraction without getting a stern warning from my boss, a red flag from Google, and a wiretap on my phone from law enforcement who are wondering if I need to be on some kind of list. In fact, the pictures included with this story are the only three we were able to take during our entire tour of the house that we're allowed to show you while also following our editorial guidelines for violent imagery. Seriously.

But all of talk of gore and goo comes back around this: the maze provides a Halloween Horror Nights first by letting the visitor choose one of two endings, and one of them is ... Well, it's more than a little wet.