Five Nights At Freddy's Is A Better Halloween Horror Nights Maze Than A Movie

This is the part where I admit that I'm not a "Five Nights at Freddy" fan. To be clear, I'm not a non-fan by any means. I like the movie just fine, and played around with a handful of the games over the years, but never committed to it and have to rely on a few friends and colleagues to keep me up to date on the increasingly complex lore surrounding these characters and their world. I make this observation from a dispassionate distance, purely as a horror fan and an admirer of a well-done haunted maze attraction (and Universal's Halloween Horror Nights creatives have indeed delivered just that here). So, to put it bluntly and in my inexpert opinion: "Five Nights at Freddy's" has achieved its ultimate and final form at Halloween Horror Nights.

I think back to my limited time spent with the original video games, point and click horror experiences built around a very simple loop. You're alone in the haunted pizzeria. The animatronics are alive and they mean you harm. They move slowly. They're hunting you. The tension is unbearable as they get closer and closer and closer and closer, with you using every resource at hand to keep them at bay. And just when the dreadful stillness of it all grows unbearable, you make one simple mistake, make one wrong move, and a massive jump scare sends you out of your seat.

Granted, a walkthrough Halloween maze isn't identical to a game, but there's enough overlap. You may be walking on a path, but there's still the illusion of choice and exploration. You made the call to enter this house, and you make every call to keep moving forward. And as you move forward, the tension builds and builds, only to be released when a scare is triggered. And then the tension resets until it's broken once again. "Five Nights at Freddy's" originated as a horror game boiled down to its fundamentals, and its haunted maze attraction, by the very nature of all haunted maze attractions, captures that same essence. The same satisfying push and pull that made the franchise a viral sensation is the cornerstone of every single attraction at every Halloween Horror Nights. It's the ideal match of theme and canvas.