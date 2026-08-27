Peter Cullen's 5 Best Movie & TV Shows, Ranked

The world has lost a true icon: Peter Cullen, the iconic voice of Optimus Prime in "Transformers," has died at the age of 85. Though he was best known as Optimus, a role he played for more than 40 years, that's just the tip of the iceberg in what was a truly remarkable career — one that spans more than six decades, dating back to his work on shows like "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour."

But the world will forever remember Cullen for his downright legendary voice. As a voice actor, he amassed literally hundreds of credits, lending his distinctive, powerful, emotive voice to everything from the Mogwai in "Gremlins" to Thaedus in "Invincible," with nearly two hundred projects in between (and dozens leading up to "Gremlins"). While he may be primarily known as the leader of the Autobots, his contributions to the fabric of popular culture were downright enormous.

As a means of honoring the man and the incredible body of work he left behind, we're going to take a look at some of the very best movies and TV shows that Cullen worked on over the years. Naturally, that's going to include "Transformers," but it also includes other legendary characters, Saturday morning cartoon favorites, and even alien icons. Let's get into it.