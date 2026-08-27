Peter Cullen, Iconic Voice Of Transformers' Optimus Prime, Dead At 85

Peter Cullen, the Canadian voice actor best known for his long tenure voicing the heroic Optimus Prime in the "Transformers" franchise," has passed away at age 85, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. While Cullen was not only Optimus, that's his most famous, consistent role and the one that reached the most people.

Cullen began voicing Optimus Prime in the original 1984 "Transformers" cartoon. He took some advice from his older brother, Larry Cullen, that a "real hero" like Optimus should be "strong enough to be gentle." So, that's how he played the Autobot leader. Cullen's performance turned Optimus into an icon and father figure for young viewers. When Optimus infamously died in battle in 1986's "The Transformers: The Movie," the backlash was so great that "Transformers" owner Hasbro had to reverse course and resurrect him in the subsequent third season. The toy company didn't realize its action figure had a soul, and that soul's name was Peter Cullen.

Cullen later reprised the role of Optimus Prime in the live-action "Transformers" films two decades after, not to mention later cartoons such as "Transformers: Prime" and the "Transformers: War for Cybertron" video games. These reprisals cemented him as the singular voice of Optimus Prime for a whole new generation, yours truly included. Mourning the death of Optimus Prime is nothing new for "Transformers" fans, but, sadly, there's no hope of a resurrection this time.