A Transformers Legend Created The Predator's Iconic Clicking Sound

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are few action (or sci-fi) movies that can rival the original "Predator" as far as enduring entertainment value goes. Directed by John McTiernan (of "Die Hard" fame), it's not only a stone cold classic and one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's best movies, it launched an entire franchise that is still going strong to this day. None of that would have been possible if the filmmakers hadn't nailed the creature at the center of it all. What you might not know is that a "Transformers" icon had a hand in crafting the Predator as we know it.

"Predator" centers on a military specialist named Dutch (Schwarzenegger) whose team is called in to eliminate a mysterious threat in the jungle. They quickly discover something far worse than they could ever have imagined; an alien with advanced tech hunting humans for sport. Let the games begin.

The stellar creature design was obviously crucial in crafting the Predator, but there was also the now iconic clicking sound that the alien beast makes. That's where Peter Cullen comes in. Best known as the voice of Optimus Prime in the "Transformers" franchise, he is also the man responsible for making the Predator sound the way that it does. In a 2023 interview with Collider, the actor recalled how it all went down.