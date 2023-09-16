Transformers And Winnie The Pooh Share A Certain Legendary Voice

To talk about Peter Cullen's voice acting career is to take a trip through the last five decades of mainstream U.S. animation. The man has lent his voice to so many noteworthy cartoon series that it boggles the mind, including "Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo," "The Smurfs," "Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends," "Voltron: Defender of the Universe," "Alvin and the Chipmunks," "Muppet Babies," "Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers," and "Invincible." But one cannot even begin to do justice to his body of work without touching on the iconic character that he's voiced across multiple animated shows and feature films for nearly 40 years now. Truly, at this point, Cullen is all but synonymous with his onscreen counterpart: Eeyore. (Oh, and Optimus Prime, I guess.)

After debuting as the Autobots' intrepid leader in "The Transformers" in 1984, Cullen took over voicing the most relatable resident of the Hundred Acre Wood from the late Ralph Wright (who voiced Eeyore for Disney prior to his death in 1983) starting in 1989 with "The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh." Cullen has brought the melancholic donkey to life in the vast majority of Disney's "Winnie the Pooh" projects since then, as well as the Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh dark ride featured at Disney's theme parks. Those few exceptions include the 2018 films "Christopher Robin" and "Ralph Breaks the Internet," wherein Brad Garrett voiced the character instead.

Speaking to Collider in 2023, Cullen confirmed that Optimus remains his number-one boy, but indicated that Eeyore is a close second: