Lanterns Episode 3 Features A Batman Easter Egg That's A Bigger Deal Than It Seems
"Lanterns" has finally given the Green Lantern Corps a worthy screen adaptation. But increasingly, the show seems to also be functioning as a way to set up the DC Universe's Batman. Now, with Episode 3, we've got yet another Easter egg related to the Dark Knight that hints at the possible arrival of an oft-overlooked but significant Batman villain: Black Mask.
"Lanterns" Episode 1 provided some clarity about the DC Universe timeline by confirming that Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan revealed himself to the masses in 1996, almost 30 years prior to the events of James Gunn's charming crowd-pleaser, "Superman." The series premiere also introduced us to Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and provided his origin story as the son of a Marine. Plus, the show dropped a bombshell when it killed off Jordan in the final moments of its debut episode. What most viewers will have likely missed amid all that, however, was Sheriff Kerry Kane (Kelly Macdonald) speaking to someone on the phone and asking them to "Tell Barb I said hey."
Soon, that almost indistinguishable line took on new significance. "Lanterns" Episode 2 revealed that Sheriff Kane hails from Gotham, which makes it likely she was talking to a certain Gotham commissioner whose daughter is famously named Barbara. At this point, the link between "Lanterns" and the as-yet-unseen DCU Batman was starting to seem more meaningful than we'd initially thought. Now, Episode 3 has revealed an advertisement for the company Janus Cosmetics, which, as dedicated Bat-fans will know, is closely tied to the Batman villain Black Mask.
Lanterns just teased the DC Universe debut of Black Mask
With his newly established DC Universe, James Gunn could finally take Batman where no filmmaker has yet taken him. While the DC Studios co-head hasn't revealed any concrete plans for his Dark Knight, "Lanterns" just hinted that we might at least see one Batman rogue crop up.
In the beginning of "Lanterns" Episode 3, John Stewart walks through an abandoned mall on his way to meet Laura Linney's Guardian character. As he passes the empty storefronts, we see a sign in the background for Janus Cosmetics. This is the company owned by businessman Charles Sionis in the Batman comics. But its inclusion seems more significant than a nod to DC history.
In the comics, Charles' son, Roman Sionis (who first appeared in 1985's "Batman" #386) was a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne who, as an adult, killed his own father and took over the Janus Cosmetics company before ultimately causing it to collapse via dodgy investments. Lucius Fox then oversaw its acquisition for Wayne Enterprises, and forced Roman out. This pushed Roman to become the supervillain Black Mask, a ruthless crime lord and leader of the so-called False Face Society whose distinct facial covering puts him alongside the likes of Two-Face and Joker as one of the most visually striking members of the rogues gallery.
Is this small moment in "Lanterns" hinting at a Black Mask appearance in future, perhaps in the "Brave and the Bold" movie? It's obviously too soon to say (especially considering the rumors that the "Brave and the Bold" film is on hold during the Paramount/Warner Bros. merger). One thing we do know is that this is yet another Batman reference in "Lanterns," which has thus far featured one such reference in every one of its episodes.
Black Mask is a major Batman villain with some Green Lantern history
There is one more interesting aspect of the Janus Cosmetics ad in "Lanterns" Episode 3. Included on the poster itself is a woman whose face is half covered by the leaves of a black plant, which is obviously a reference to Janus Cosmetics being intimately linked to the creation of Black Mask. But the dark leaves creeping across the model's face also establish a sinister tone that brings to mind Roman Sionis' final product for Janus Cosmetics; a form of makeup that ended up disfiguring women's faces. What's more, the ad appears next to another poster bearing the words "Coming Soon..."
All of which seems like more than a mere Easter egg. We've had live-action versions of Black Mask before. A version named Richard Sionis (Todd Stashwick) was featured in the Fox series "Gotham," while the Roman Sionis version appears in "Batwoman" Season 2. Ewan McGregor also played a Roman Beauvais Sionis/Black Mask in "Birds of Prey," but the character has still never really been given the live-action treatment he deserves.
Interestingly enough, Black Mask does have some comic book history with the Lanterns. In the "Blackest Night" storyline, the villain Nekron reanimates a deceased Black Mask as a Black Lantern, who then goes after Catwoman. Could the "Lanterns" writers be hinting at something similar happening in the DC Universe? Are Black Lanterns in John Stewart's future? Whatever the case, this is yet another significant reference to Batman in the HBO show, which suggests the series could be gearing up for an important Bat-related reveal as it goes on. "Creature Commandos" gave us our first glimpse of the DCU's Batman (albeit in animated form), but perhaps "Lanterns" has something even bigger on the way.