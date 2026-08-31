Lanterns Episode 3 Features A Batman Easter Egg That's A Bigger Deal Than It Seems

"Lanterns" has finally given the Green Lantern Corps a worthy screen adaptation. But increasingly, the show seems to also be functioning as a way to set up the DC Universe's Batman. Now, with Episode 3, we've got yet another Easter egg related to the Dark Knight that hints at the possible arrival of an oft-overlooked but significant Batman villain: Black Mask.

"Lanterns" Episode 1 provided some clarity about the DC Universe timeline by confirming that Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan revealed himself to the masses in 1996, almost 30 years prior to the events of James Gunn's charming crowd-pleaser, "Superman." The series premiere also introduced us to Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and provided his origin story as the son of a Marine. Plus, the show dropped a bombshell when it killed off Jordan in the final moments of its debut episode. What most viewers will have likely missed amid all that, however, was Sheriff Kerry Kane (Kelly Macdonald) speaking to someone on the phone and asking them to "Tell Barb I said hey."

Soon, that almost indistinguishable line took on new significance. "Lanterns" Episode 2 revealed that Sheriff Kane hails from Gotham, which makes it likely she was talking to a certain Gotham commissioner whose daughter is famously named Barbara. At this point, the link between "Lanterns" and the as-yet-unseen DCU Batman was starting to seem more meaningful than we'd initially thought. Now, Episode 3 has revealed an advertisement for the company Janus Cosmetics, which, as dedicated Bat-fans will know, is closely tied to the Batman villain Black Mask.