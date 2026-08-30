10 Best '70s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today

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Whenever someone says, "They could never make that movie today," it's usually in response to shifting cultural norms and sensitivities. Whether it's a thoughtful analysis of how the world has changed over time or your grandad railing against "woke," there are some familiar suspects that get pulled out when looking at the discrepancy in the values we depict on screen. A movie like "Blazing Saddles," with its renegade and off-color humor, seems at odds with how we treat ideas of race and sexuality today. (But then, even at the time, Mel Brooks thought "Blazing Saddles" would get him killed.)

However, if we're talking about movies that can't be made today, we should think of the ones that challenged audiences to an unusual degree, and there was a proliferation of such films in the 1970s. The New Hollywood era turned the industry upside down and forced our mainstream cinematic stories to reflect a grittier, bleaker reality, where new understandings of violence and deviance were more prevalent than ever. Some of the films on this list had limited accessibility to begin with, but many were dark, complex stories released by big studios that were far less risk-averse than today's widely homogenized, sanitized mainstream. Studios don't make movies like these anymore, because executives get nervous about them, and audiences are likely to reject them.

Here are 10 movies from the 1970s that couldn't be made today.