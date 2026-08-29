The Three Most Beloved Sci-Fi Western Anime All Debuted In 1998

Two genres that meld together better than you might expect are Westerns and science fiction, to the point the "space Western" is its own mini-genre. Both genres tap into living on an unexplored frontier where a freer life goes hand in hand with a more dangerous one. We've explored all there is to see on Earth, so the only way to feel like there's an untamed world out there is to tell stories of a nostalgic past or look to the stars. That's why Gene Roddenberry saw "Star Trek" as a space Western: It's a show all about exploring "the final frontier."

If you asked most science fiction fans what the best ever space Western TV show is, most would answer Joss Whedon's short-lived but long-loved series "Firefly." Animation fans, though, won't draw their answer so quickly. While the Western is the most American of film genres, Japanese filmmakers highlighted how far the space Western genre can bend with "Cowboy Bebop," "Outlaw Star," and "Trigun." Yes, all three series have stark differences and unique identities, yet each one fits into the space Western bucket. Even more amazingly, they all debuted on Japanese TV in the same year: 1998.

"Outlaw Star," based on a short-lived manga by Takehiko Itō, came first in January 1998. "Cowboy Bebop" (an original creation, produced by the same studio as "Outlaw Star," Sunrise) and "Trigun" (also based on a manga, this one by Yasuhiro Nightow) both followed soon after in April. Even if their overlapping genres and release windows mean you can't help but compare them, all three anime enjoy strong legacies on their own terms — including in the country that popularized the Western.