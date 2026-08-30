This Forgotten '70s Sci-Fi Western Starring Jack Palance Is A Blast Worth Watching

The sci-fi Western has a long and storied history that has yielded some indisputable classics, from "Westworld" to the "Mad Max" movies. There's also been plenty of sci-fi Western TV shows that are worth a watch, including the original "Wild Wild West" series. Then, there are those films that slipped under the radar. Sean Connery's '80s sci-fi Western "Outland," for example, deserves more recognition than it gets — as might "Welcome to Blood City," an overlooked 1977 effort starring the great Jack Palance.

In the mid-70s, Palance wasn't exactly at the height of his powers. He'd risen to fame in the 1950s with roles in the 1952 film noir "Sudden Fear" and 1953 Western "Shane," before starring alongside Anthony Perkins in 1957's "The Lonely Man," joining Lee Marvin and Burt Lancaster in 1966's "The Professionals," and fronting 1970's "The McMasters." Following his portrayal of the titular count in the 1973 British TV film, "Bram Stoker's Dracula," however, Palance shifted his focus away from Hollywood to work in Italy.

It wasn't until he began hosting "Ripley's Believe It or Not!" in 1982 that he would enjoy a career revival. By the end of the '80s, Palance had returned to high-profile film projects, appearing in 1988's "Young Guns," 1989's "Tango & Cash," and finding time to yell at Tim Burton on the set of 1989's "Batman." The revival culminated in Palance finally winning an Oscar for playing Curly in 1991's "City Slickers." By comparison, the late '70s were a bit of a low point for the actor, which probably has something to do with why "Welcome to Blood City" never got much recognition. Well, that and it was a bit rubbish. Still, there's something to the movie, which features a delightfully unhinged performance from Palance.