A Hollywood Legend Yelled At A Young (And Shy) Tim Burton On The Set Of Batman

1989's "Batman" was a pivotal moment for superhero movies. Richard Donner's "Superman" established the blueprint for the modern blockbuster back in 1978, but without Tim Burton's late-'80s take on the Dark Knight, the trajectory of the superhero tentpole itself would look a lot different. It's a good thing the film was so influential, too, considering what Burton went through to make it.

Casting controversies, grueling shooting schedules, and the fact that Batman as a character had yet to prove himself as a box office draw all made for what was surely an extremely stressful time for the director. Recall that, at that point in his career, Burton had only helmed two major studio movies: "Pee Wee's Big Adventure" and "Beetlejuice." While both films are fondly remembered today, they were hardly the $35 million blockbuster that "Batman" represented, and for Burton the whole experience was somewhat of a baptism of fire.

The filmmaker's background as a shy kid from the Burbank suburbs is well-known, even among non-fans. In 2006, he labeled his childhood a "private hell" during a Burbank revisit with the Los Angeles Times, describing his younger self as "quiet and kind of anonymous." That reservedness stayed with Burton even after he became a big-name director, especially in the early years of his career where he could be seen struggling through press interviews (though noted extrovert Michael Keaton mercifully saved him on several occasions during the "Batman" press tour).

You can imagine, then, that being handed a big-budget superhero blockbuster was at least a little daunting for Burton, even with the success of his previous two films under his belt. Well, imagine how much worse he must have felt when he turned up to set only to be yelled at by Hollywood royalty.