This 1980 Fantasy Movie With A Cult Following Is Waiting To Be Rediscovered On Tubi

When George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" became a huge hit in 1977, Hollywood responded by producing over a decade of effects-heavy sci-fi and fantasy movies of all levels of quality. Special effects were slowly becoming unbound, and more and more money was being devoted to fantastical visuals than ever before. Some of the fantasy movies of the early-to-mid-1980s were exciting and memorable, and they're referred to with fondness by Gen-X kids who grew up watching them (the George R.R. Martin favorite "Dragonslayer," Jim Henson and Frank Oz's "The Dark Crystal," etc.).

But for every beloved fantasy epic, there were 100 low-budget sword and sorcery flicks that some semi-resourceful producers threw together and shot out in the woods. One such example was "Hawk the Slayer," Terry Marcel's zany British tale of knight errantry starring Jack Palance. "Hawk the Slayer" was made on a very modest budget, most of which probably went to Palance, the film's big "get" in terms of a Hollywood star. "Hawk" also features a few recognizable and prolific character actors, including Roy Kinnear ("Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory") as an innkeeper, Patricia Quinn ("The Rocky Horror Picture Show") as a blind witch, Patrick Magee ("A Clockwork Orange") as a priest, and W. Morgan Sheppard ("Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country") as the unforgettable character Ranulf.

Meanwhile, the title character is played by John Terry, who's had a respectable enough acting career despite never becoming a Hollywood leading man. "Hawk the Slayer" was kind of his big break, although it wasn't a huge hit. Indeed, the film is so silly and cheap that it's now mainly admired by seekers of cinematic cult oddities, which explains why it's currently on Tubi. It's slow-moving, but if you're tipsy with a few buddies, it's a hoot.