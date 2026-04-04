5 Forgotten '80s Fantasy Movies That Still Hold Up Today

For over a century, people have gone to the movies seeking all kinds of experiences. Sometimes they need to laugh like fools, while other times they desire a good, cathartic cry. Regardless of what they require emotionally, it all comes down to escaping the real world for a couple of hours — which is a prominent reason why people whipping their phones out is so infuriating. They're breaking the spell cast by the movie (unless that movie is, like, "All About Steve").

Speaking of spells, there's not a more transporting form of escapism than fantasy films. When done well, there isn't a genre that engages the imagination more thoroughly and ecstatically — which is why the list of all-time highest grossing movies is loaded with fantastic tales (and their sequels/prequels). Indeed, the biggest game-changer of the last half-century was George Lucas' "Star Wars," which, by complementing its impeccably structured storytelling with groundbreaking visual effects, inspired filmmakers to dream big and/or chase a box office windfall.

As a result, the 1980s found filmmakers of all stripes attempting to hook moviegoers with epic sagas featuring sword-wielding adventurers, powerful sorcerers and malevolent beasts. Ray Harryhausen once again mined Greek mythology for stop-motion excitement, and knocked out the biggest box office hit of his career with "Clash of the Titans." John Boorman brought Camelot to the big screen with the visually stunning "Excalibur," while John Milius went R-rated with, respectively, "The Sword and the Sorcerer" and "Conan the Barbarian."

It wasn't all swords and lightsabers. There was a return trip to the land of Oz, a visit from a long-necked extraterrestrial and Bob Hoskins contending with a cartoon rabbit. And then there were these five unique, must-see fantasy movies that got overlooked at the time of their release.