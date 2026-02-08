A Beloved Western Actor Helped Inspire Two Wildly Different Marvel And DC Characters

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jack Palance is a true Hollywood legend who made his name in film noir and Westerns, charting a career that spanned almost six decades. As if that wasn't impressive enough, the star, who passed away in 2006, also happened to be part of the inspiration behind two major comic book characters: Darkseid from DC and Morbius from Marvel.

In the winter of 1988, shooting on Tim Burton's "Batman" was underway, with the film's crew working nights for three months straight. But three months of night shoots wasn't the only challenge Burton had to overcome while making the movie. At one point, the Hollywood legend that is Palance yelled at the young Burton during the filming of a scene involving his crime boss Carl Grissom. "I've made over a hundred films, how many have you made?" asked the actor, at least according to Burton, who must have been intimidated in a way most of us will never experience.

At this moment, Burton was being dressed down by a future Oscar winner — Palance won his Oscar for his role in the Western comedy "City Slickers" two years after "Batman," making him one of several Oscar-winning actors with the shortest amount of screen time. This was a man who had risen to fame in the 1950s with roles in noir films like 1952's "Sudden Fear" and the 1953 Western "Shane" and was a true titan of the industry. But what Burton likely didn't realize at the time was that Palance — this legend playing a Gotham City kingpin — was also the inspiration for two entirely different characters from comic book history.