Before Legendary Status, Clint Eastwood Appeared In This Western Show No One Talks About

In the mid 1950s, Clint Eastwood was an up-and-coming actor who briefly signed with Universal, leading to several bit parts that saw him working with directors such as Jack Arnold and Arthur Lubin (who also served as his de facto manager). But it wasn't just the big screen that Eastwood graced with his undeniable magnetism. Before becoming the icon he is today, the actor guest-starred on one of the best anthology TV series ever made and the first Western anthology series: "Death Valley Days."

This Western show started as a way for its sponsor, Pacific Coast Borax Company, to promote its laundry detergent and hand soap to viewers. Since California's Death Valley provided much of the borax (a natural mineral powder) used in the company's products, it made sense to base the show in and around that area. But "Death Valley Days" quickly transcended its origins as a marketing ploy to become a classic Western TV show and one of the longest-running and most influential series of its time.

After starting life as a radio show in 1945, "Death Valley Days" made its small screen debut in 1952. When it did so, Stanley Andrews welcomed viewers to the proceedings as the Old Ranger, hosting the show until 1964, when Ronald Reagan took over. It was during the Andrews years that a young Eastwood guested on "Death Valley Days," in a 1956 episode entitled "The Last Letter." This was one of his very first acting gigs, in which the future legend portrayed a cash-strapped gold prospector whom an enterprising mailman takes pity on.