Before Rawhide, Clint Eastwood's Biggest TV Role Was On A Beloved Western Series

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Maverick" remains one of the best classic Western TV shows, rivaling the likes of "Gunsmoke" and "Bonanza" in terms of pure cultural recognition. It also boasted some top-notch guest stars, including a young Clint Eastwood who had only debuted on "Rawhide" a month prior and was a long way from mounting up as the Man with No Name.

"Maverick" launched James Garner's career. The actor starred as Bret Maverick in a show that saw the titular card shark work his way across the Old West one poker game at a time. Along the way, he and his brother Bart Maverick (Jack Kelly) became embroiled in all manner of debacles and weren't necessarily prepared to deal with the consequences. The show was novel in featuring a lead character who, unlike many Western heroes of the age, wasn't looking for a gunfight — or any fight, for that matter. Nonetheless, Maverick and his brother frequently ran afoul of everyone from corrupt bankers to good old-fashioned gunslingers.

Eastwood portrayed one such sharpshooter in a Season 2 episode that saw him in the unusual position of playing a villain and rival to Maverick. The 1959 installment, entitled "Duel at Sundown," was also a notable TV appearance for Eastwood, who at that point had only just debuted as Rowdy Yates on the Western series that would launch his own career, "Rawhide."