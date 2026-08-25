A New Fantasy Movie Set Unwanted Box Office Record For Andrew Garfield

Despite being based on a best-selling novel, "The Magic Faraway Tree" didn't find much love at the box office over the weekend. The family-friendly fantasy flick, which stars Andrew Garfield ("The Amazing Spider-Man") and Claire Foy ("The Crown"), opened in North America and, despite having some success internationally, it just didn't resonate for audiences in the U.S. So much so that it now holds an unwanted record for Garfield as an actor.

Released by Vertical Entertainment and directed by Ben Gregor, "The Magic Faraway Tree" opened to just $1.3 million domestically on 1,611 screens, failing to crack the top 10. It opened below the ultra post-modern slasher flick "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma" ($1.9 million), which is only playing on 1,036 screens. The movie rolled out internationally beginning in March, and it has thus far made $30.6 million worldwide, giving it a $32 million global running total.

"The Magic Faraway Tree" now owns the record for the worst opening weekend for any wide-release movie Garfield has ever been in. The previous record was "Lions for Lambs," which Garfield starred alongside Tom Cruise in before his "Spider-Man" days. It opened to just $6.7 million. Garfield has been in movies with much smaller openings, such as "99 Homes," but they were either indie flicks or movies that started in limited release. As far as wide releases go, this is by far his lowest-earning start domestically.

The movie follows Polly (Foy), Tim (Garfield), and their three children as they begin a new life in the remote countryside. When the kids discover a magical tree hidden near their home, they are welcomed by its extraordinary residents and swept into spectacular, fantastical lands beyond their wildest imagination. It's based on the series of books by Enid Blyton.